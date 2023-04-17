Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

STLD opened at $104.46 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

