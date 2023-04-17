Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 417,702 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 392.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $32,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $58.65 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

