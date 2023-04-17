Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $33,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Celanese by 995.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celanese by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Mizuho upped their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

