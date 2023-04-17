Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.14 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,427,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

