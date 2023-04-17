Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.89 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $40,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 91.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

