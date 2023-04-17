Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $32,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Aviva PLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 220.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

