Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,804 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $239.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.