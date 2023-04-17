T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

