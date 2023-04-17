T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $146.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

