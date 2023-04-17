The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $158.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.56. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

