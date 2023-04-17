The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

