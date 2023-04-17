The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

