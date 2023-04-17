The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

