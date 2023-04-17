Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

