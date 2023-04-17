UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

