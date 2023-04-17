Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Reduced by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 117,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $534.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.