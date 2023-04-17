Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

