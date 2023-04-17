Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 516,372 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 516,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,560,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 20.7% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

