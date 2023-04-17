VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

