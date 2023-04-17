Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $215.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

