Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.94 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

