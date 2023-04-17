Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

