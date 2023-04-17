Versor Investments LP Makes New $241,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 930.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 262,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 237,325 shares during the period.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BankUnited Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.