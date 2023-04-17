Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

