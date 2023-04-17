Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,258 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,257,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,901 shares of company stock valued at $793,954. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

