Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

