Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
