Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.