Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $29.15 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

