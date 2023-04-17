Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,078 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

