Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

