Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,601 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in United States Steel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

