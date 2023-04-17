Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

