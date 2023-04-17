Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $75.28 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $80.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

