Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

