Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 923 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

