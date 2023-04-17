Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $135.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

