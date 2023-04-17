Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

