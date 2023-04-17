ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

