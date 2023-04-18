12,300 Shares in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

