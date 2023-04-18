13,223 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFCG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 124.45%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

