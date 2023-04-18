18,099 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Up 5.3 %

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

