1,983 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.