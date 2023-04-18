1,986 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ooma by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,725 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ooma by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

