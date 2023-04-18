20,708 Shares in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NDP opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

