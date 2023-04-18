25,057 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
