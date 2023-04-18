25,057 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

