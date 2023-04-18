444 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,688,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $534.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

