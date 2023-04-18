536 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

