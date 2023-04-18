543 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.