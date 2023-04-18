5,635 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.