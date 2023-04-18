5,957 Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

ONLN stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

